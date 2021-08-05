Law & Order: OC Season 2: Ellen Burstyn Returns as Stabler's Mother

Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler is set to have a little mother-son quality time during the second season of NBC and Dick Wolf's Law & Order: Organized Crime, with word that Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot's mother. Returning to the franchise after 13 years, Burstyn is expected to appear in the newest spinoff later this fall. Burstyn joins the returning Dylan McDermott (Richard Wheatley) as well as new recurring cast members Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly). Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.

Here's a look back at Meloni and the team during their #firstdayofschool back on the set to start work on the second season of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime (set to return on September 23):

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

