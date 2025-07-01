Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Sequel Series Set for September

Set for Disney+ on September 19th, here's a look at LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, with Dan Stevens voicing Solitus.

Stemming from the events of "Rebuild the Galaxy," Disney+ viewers will get a chance to revisit the LEGO Star Wars universe on September 19th with the debut of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past. In the animated sequel series, a new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig Greebling and Darth Dev must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before. Joining the cast is a name whose voice and face you might recognize: Dan Stevens (Solar Opposites), who's set as Solitus, a fallen Jedi who sought out access to Forcehold – a secret realm full of discarded pieces of the past. Here's a look at the two key art posters that were released earlier today, and make sure to be on the lookout for a trailer drop.

Returning for the four-part animated series are Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Darth Dev, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, and a special guest appearance by Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. In addition, viewers can expect Stevens as Solitus, Ashley Eckstein as LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano, and Ben Schwartz as Jaxxon.

Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past is written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and the director is Chris Buckley. James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone are executive producers. The producers are Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois.

