Loki: Why Directors Turned Down Disney+ Series for Michelle Yeoh Film

Everything Everywhere at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert had been working on their own screenplay when a golden opportunity from Marvel arrived. "There were meetings with Marvel about 'Loki' that we didn't even take," Scheinert revealed during an interview at the South by Southwest Film Festival. "We were trying to make our own multiverse movie," Kwan interjected. "No, the meeting was set, and we went, but by the time we went, we said we probably weren't going to do it. We were trying to shoot our own movie at the same time."

The duo recruited Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a woman who learns that she can experience endless dimensions simultaneously and uses the power to attempt a reconciliation with her estranged teen daughter (Stephanie Hsu) Everything Everywhere All at One is the follow up from their critically-acclaimed 2016 debut in Swiss Army Man. "They were trying to do sci-fi Douglas Adams style," Kwan said of the Loki concept for Disney+. "It was kind of scary getting those offers and being like, 'Dammit, this is what we're working on!'"

Kwan and Scheinert conceived of Everything Everywhere All at Once while doing the press tour for Swiss Army Man. "This movie is 100 percent a response to 'The Matrix,' obviously," Kwan said. "We wanted to make our version of it. It was wild to be like oh, 'We took so long that the Wachowskis to beat us to it.'" But Daniels watched The Matrix Revolutions last year with their own movie in the bag, and they grinned through a mini-debate about the results. "I loved it," Kwan said. "I know it's a mess, but there was enough in there for me to be really happy." Scheinert shrugged. "I think there's one 'Matrix' movie," he said. "It's one of the best films ever made."

For more from the duo where they discuss other topics like their upcoming Chinese release, and films like the Yeoh-starred Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for the MCU, Star Trek, Die Hard, Terminator, and other multiverse-related ideas, you can go to Indiewire. Everything Everywhere All at Once, which also stars Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, and Jamie Lee Curtis, is in theaters on March 25.