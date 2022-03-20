Loki: Michael Waldron Shares Miss Minutes WGA Speech We Didn't See

If you're a fan of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Loki then you had a vested interest in the results of Sunday night's 74th Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA Awards). That's because the Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson-starring series was nominated for both "Best Drama Series" (with Yellowjackets, Succession, The Morning Show & The Handmaid's Tale) and "Best New Series" (with Yellowjackets, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks & Reservation Dogs). Unfortunately for the MCU series, the awards went to Succession and Hacks but Season 1 showrunner, writer & EP Michael Waldron was still gracious enough to award fans with a look at the acceptance video they put together with Tara Strong's (on only 12 hours' notice, according to Waldron) Miss Minutes going through the motions of thanking all of the right people. That is until she breaks from the acceptance speech to offer the TVA's side of things…

Here's a look/listen to Strong's Miss Minutes offering what would've been a contender for acceptance speech of the year:

Congrats to Succession and Hacks on their WGA awards! Here's the speech we submitted in case we won. #Loki

At a time when a number of familiar faces such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have moved on from the MCU, and Mark Ruffalo joking about passing the "banner" onto Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming She-Hulk, Hiddleston's thoughts on his time as The God of Mischief also seem to have a ring of "endgame" (you're welcome) to them. "I'm a temporary torchbearer. I've always thought that," Hiddleston revealed during an event hosted by the Royal Television Society earlier this month that also included Waldron, first season director Kate Herron (via Zoom), and co-star Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie). "It's a great role. It's an archetype, the trickster god, the agent of chaos. I'm just here interpreting that for the time being. Loki has been here for centuries and will be here for centuries more and I'm just stepping into that silhouette for now."

For Hiddleston, it was the streaming series' focus on the themes of identity & acceptance that drew him to the project because of how well they hit at the heart of the Asgardian. "This idea of somehow the [Time Variance Authority] confronting Loki with the shape-shifting nature of his identity and asking him 'Who are you?' I found it a new avenue to explore with this character I've been playing for a while. It felt original. It didn't feel like we were repeating," he explained. But soon, Hiddleston realized that the series was also touching upon much larger and bolder themes. "Michael [Waldron] and I were having breakfast a couple of years ago when [he'd] written that first pilot and found ourselves talking about psychoanalytic theory and repetition compulsion and [the question of] can you ever change? Is it possible for people to change? Even if you do will people accept that you've changed? Is it possible to know yourself entirely?" Hiddleston explained. "And then Owen [Wilson] came and was so forensic about examining all of that stuff, and then we realized we were in a police detective thriller. When I was cast as Loki however many years ago, I never thought this character is a detective. But he is here."

Kate Herron (Sex Education) directed and executive produced, and Michael Waldron (Heels, Rick and Morty) served as head writer and executive producer on Loki, which finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston is Owen Wilson as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.