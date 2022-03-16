Everything Everywhere At Once: Michelle Yeoh Talks Hot Dog Fingers

Everything Everywhere At Once made its South by Southwest debut on opening day, and so far, the reviews have been pretty damn positive. It's likely going to be one of those movies where you have to see it for yourself as to whether or not you're going to like it, though; much like this directing duo's previous movie Swiss Army Man, you have to make it the call for yourself. If you think it looks a bit out there in the trailers, that was very much the experience for the cast as well. Star Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to Empire about the hot dog fingers, and Yeoh even said that she thought about asking the Daniels to write that part out of the script.

"I honestly thought it was a big joke," she admits. "I wanted to convince the Daniels to write it out of the film." Equally baffled was Jamie Lee Curtis, who also donned sausage fingers for the scene. "I think the two of us looked at each other and were like, 'Yeah, I have no idea what the fuck this is'," says Curtis. "But clearly these guys do. And they know it so well. You just surrender."

And surrender was really all you could do when it came to the sequences in the various worlds throughout Everywhere Everything At Once. It wouldn't be believable that this was an actual reality with people that had hot dog fingers if everyone in front of and behind the camera wasn't committed.

"We went into the different universes believing: that this is the real universe," says Yeoh. "We have to live that moment and live how they would – even though, yes, they had weird digits." And though the pair were skeptical at first, the results proved profound. "There's a part of that sequence that was as moving for me as an actor as anything I've ever done," says Curtis. "At the same time, we have hot-dog fingers and I use my feet as my affection tool."

'Feet as my affection tool?' Something, something, Quentin Tarantino joke. If this all sounds really out there and beyond anything you've ever seen in a movie before, Yeoh and Curtis say that that was the thing that drew them to Everywhere Everything At Once was just how buckwild insane the script was.

"I had never read anything so crazy," says Yeoh. "I couldn't even wrap my head around that whole concept. I'm a dinosaur – I don't really know how to get online and Google things. They had me going, 'Maybe I don't really understand, but you know what? They have intrigued me.' And I love a challenge." And though Curtis "couldn't figure out what the fuck was going on" in the screenplay, there was a clear incentive for her to sign up. "The script was weird," she says. "But the entire reason that I said yes to this little tiny weird movie was because I was getting to work with Michelle Yeoh. They say, 'You had me at hello' – well, they had me at Michelle Yeoh."

I mean, same Jamie, same. A24 has also put out a new poster for Everywhere Everything At Once, along with a bunch of new images.

Summary: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., with James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. It will be the opening night film at SXSW on March 11, 2022, and will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.