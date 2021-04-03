Lucifer Co-Showrunner Talks Season 5B Trailer, Musical Ep & Final Day

Okay, we're taking a break from all of this coverage about "endings" and "goodbyes" and going back to scooping up clues to what's still to come for the season-and-a-half of Netflix's Lucifer that still remains. Thankfully, we have series co-showrunner Joe Henderson (upcoming comic book series Shadecraft) around to help us make the shift. Sitting in as a guest on Word Balloon with John Siuntres, Henderson offered his thoughts and perspective on the series' run as well as how things are looking production-wise as it heads into its Season 5B return to the streaming service on May 28. Here are some of the highlights (with the full video below).

Sounds Like Luicfans Will Need to Heed Some "Negan Advice": While only willing to say that the Season 5B trailer will arrive sometime before May 28, Henderson's excitement seemed to drop a ten-ton implication that viewers aren't ready for what they'll see. "You guys are gonna shit yourself when you see that trailer," Henderson not-so-subtly revealed. "It is awesome. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you guys see the trailer- I will warn everyone that the trailer does have some spoilers that you might not want to see… but it won't ruin the experience, it will only add to it in my opinion. But it's got a lot. I was just watching it and I was like, 'Did we do all that in eight episodes? Wow.'"

The Last Day of Filming Sounding Realistically Sweet: While noting that the final day of filming was "very, very, very emotional," he also explained why that the day "was very sad but also it wasn't" for everyone. "Because we ended on our terms. We ended with a story we wanted to end with, and we ended with the family that we started with and that was a truly incredible day," Hendeson revealed. "We're sad. But, we're really, really happy also with what we were able to do. But yeah, we cried. We cried a lot, a lot."

COVID-19 Limitations Strengthened Character Development: Being one of the dozens of productions impacted by the global pandemic, Henderson and the team realized early on the limitations they would be dealing with. As a result, the creators were still able to tell the story they wanted to tell but crafted many of the scenes to be more character-driven than larger, action-oriented ones. "It forced us as writers to dig deeper into the dynamics between the characters," Henderson explained. "It also allowed us to show off just how damn good our cast is, so it affected a lot, but it's the exact same story we wanted to tell."

Director Sherwin Shilati & Writer Ildy Modrovich's "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam" Will Be a Setlist of Cover Songs: Henderson made the reveal, tagging the episode as the most "rewatchable" one they've done. "Ildy wrote the episode and one of the things she did so well is everyone is singing something so different," Henderson explained. "It's the most rewatchable episode we've ever done because each musical number is just a different flavor, a different thing, in the best way possible. It's just awesome." He credits his co-showrunner for being able to craft an episode he readily admits he couldn't. "I could never write a song, which is also why whenever people asked me to do a musical episode, I was like, 'Ildy can! Not me.'," he said. "But man, it is one of my favorite episodes. What I love about our show is that there are episodes that some of us couldn't do, but would also love to do and then find a way to do. "That's ["Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam"] an episode that I could never write- or at least one I couldn't write as well as lldy did."

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).