Lucifer – Tom Ellis' Past Lives: Doctor Who, Eastenders, Merlin & More

With only four days to go until Tom Ellis's Lucifer Morningstar brings his devilish ways back to Netflix for a fifth and not-so-final season (with the cast also taking part in WarnerMedia's DC FanDome virtual event the following day), Lucifans might be at a loss for something to fill their geek time until Friday. You're all caught up on the previous four seasons and you've checked in with all of the fifth season previews and early Season 6 talk on Bleeding Cool, so now what? Well, the fine folks at Netflix UK & Ireland think it might be fun to catch up on Ellis' pretty wide-ranging television career and they've come up with a video to give you a sample of what to check out.

From 2000's Kiss Me Kate and 2006's Eastenders to 2010's Merlin, 2012's Gates, and the long-running sitcom Miranda, the actor has an impressive on-screen resume that shows off his ability to balance comedy with dead-serious drama long before he took on the role of the fallen angel. The two that caught our attention: his turn as flawed, morally-twisted Dr. William Rush in USA Network's Rush, and his role as NHS Dr. Thomas Milligan (Martha's ex) in Doctor Who Series 3, Episode 13 "Last of the Time Lords."

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?