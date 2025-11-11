Posted in: BBC, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: luther

Luther: Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson Reunite for Netflix's Next Installment

Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson will reunite for Netflix's new Luther film, written by series creator Neil Cross and set to begin filming in 2026.

Neil Cross returns as writer, with Jamie Payne directing the sequel to Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan is back, despite her character's apparent death in the TV series finale.

Luther is secretly called into action amid a new wave of murders threatening London once again.

As promised (or was it threatened?), Idris Elba is returning in another Luther movie for Netflix. Dermot Crowley will also return as Luther's ally, DSU Martin Schenk, in the sequel, and somehow, so will Ruth Wilson as the sociopathic Alice Morgan. Wait, didn't she get killed in the last season of the TV series when it was on the BBC? Schenk had appeared in the previous Netflix movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, but Wilson did not because, well, she was supposedly dead.

Director Jamie Payne, who helmed The Fallen Sun as well as episodes of the original Luther series, will direct the sequel, which the original creator, Neil Cross, will write. As Netflix breathlessly announced, "Luther, Alice, and Schenk are BACK. Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, and Ruth Wilson will reunite for an all-new LUTHER movie. Luther has been secretly called back into service amidst a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?" Production on the new film is expected to get underway in 2026.

The original television series launched in 2010 on the BBC and ran for five seasons, with Elba as a maverick (Or is it rogue? Is there a difference?) detective John Luther, a loose cannon in a rumpled raincoat with a tarnished reputation in the police department because many of his colleagues suspect him of going rogue and taking vigilante action against perpetrators, even perhaps killing them but that was never proven. Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson in the role that put her on the map, started out as a research doctor and suspect who turned out to be a cunning, manipulative sociopath who hid her various crimes and murders. Still, she worked with Luther in three of the five seasons. Crowley's Martin Schenk also started out as an office antagonist for Luther, but the pair worked out an arrangement where Crowley could help from within the police force.

