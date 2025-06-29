Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's, Macy's 4th of july fireworks

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks: An Early Look at What You Need to Know

Here's an early look at what you need to know to check out Friday's 49th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC and Macy's are beginning to roll out what you need to know to check out America's largest and most iconic fireworks display, with the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks set for this Friday, July 4th. Kicking off live at 8 pm ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock (with Telemundo's broadcast kicking off at 9 pm ET), the star-studded event is hosted by Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose and will feature dazzling fireworks, musical performances, and appearances by special guests. Here's an early rundown of what you can expect, with more previews and updates throughout the week as the big night nears.

"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks": What Can Viewers Expect? The Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood are set to appear. The telecast also celebrates the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the NBA's return to NBC this Fall.

"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks": What About the Fireworks?

The pyrotechnics will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser , accompanied by a live performance from DeBose. Inspired by America's enduring spirit, the 25-minute musical score will celebrate themes of community, resiliency, and shared connection.

and , accompanied by a live performance from DeBose. Inspired by America's enduring spirit, the 25-minute musical score will celebrate themes of community, resiliency, and shared connection. This year's fireworks display will fire from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges positioned on the Lower East River in the Seaport District, providing miles of prime public viewing. Macy's main website will be updating info for those looking to attend in person and those interested in knowing the best viewing locations.

The celebration will see the firing of more than 80,000 shells, 30 vibrant colors, and amazing effects, including state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

"Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge," shared Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCU Entertainment. "It's the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands."

NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks telecast is in association with Macy's. It's produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.

