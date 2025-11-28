Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, national dog show

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Pulls 34.3M Viewers; Dog Show: 12.8M

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade scored 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, while The National Dog Show scored 12.8 million viewers.

The parade scored the largest entertainment TV audience in nearly seven years and big gains in all age groups.

The National Dog Show attracted 12.8 million viewers, rising 4% compared to its 2024 broadcast numbers.

Network execs and Macy’s praised the strong ratings and teased even bigger plans for the 100th parade next year.

If NBCUniversal needed any reassurance regarding its recent new deal to be the home for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The National Dog Show, and other holiday-related events, it got it early today from Nielsen. Here's a look at the early viewing numbers that have come in:

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade": Celebrating its 99th year, the parade set an all-time viewership record, pulling in 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – an increase of 8% (or 2.5 million people) compared to last year. NBC's original 8:30 a.m. ET airing drew 25.4 million viewers, securing it as the most-watched entertainment telecast in nearly seven years. In terms of the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo, the parade saw a viewership increase of 13% compared to last year (making it the highest-rated entertainment telecast in five years). In fact, each age demographic saw increases when compared to 2024's numbers, with Viewers Under 25 seeing a 20% jump from last year.

"The National Dog Show Presented by Purina": The canine classic pulled in 12.8 million viewers during its post-parade broadcast, a 4% increase from 2024's viewing numbers.

"These record-breaking numbers signify how beloved this parade is to our audience and we couldn't be more thrilled to begin the holiday season on such a wonderful note," shared Jen Neal, EVP of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. "A profound thank you to Macy's for their partnership in producing such an iconic event." Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer at Macy's, added: "This year's record-breaking ratings are a powerful testament to the creative mastery, technical precision and storytelling ambition Macy's offers. We are deeply proud to create entertainment that showcases today's top talent and captures the cultural zeitgeist to connect with our audiences and consistently redefine the benchmark for televised and streaming programming. As we look toward the 100th Macy's Parade, we remain dedicated to leveraging our unique capabilities to inspire wonder and joy for millions nationwide, ensuring our programs exceed expectations year after year."

