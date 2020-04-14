Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Launches Final Mission This May

Never let it be said that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) don't have a little weight to throw around when it comes to doing right by their fans. Last month, the pair supported an online push to have Disney drop the seventh and final season of the series. This past Saturday, Bennet took to Instagram to (lovingly) force "The Mouse's" hand by posting two "top-secret" behind-the-scenes images from season production. Well, it looks like it might've worked because the live-action series is set to return for one final mission on Wednesday, May 27, starting at 10 p.m. ET (official poster art below). When it does, Coulson and our Agents find themselves stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr primed for a time-jump at any moment, the team must race the clock (one more time) to get the answers they need to prevent disaster for the past, present, and future of our world.

With the 13-episode final season expected to debut some time in mid-2020, executive producer and then-head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb discussed the series' end as well as what fans can expect last summer. Knowing that wouldn't be another season to follow allowed the final season to operate without a safety net, which Loeb believes only benefits the series: "When you know that's what you're doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death. Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you're not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You're playing that this is going to be the end of the story."

The opportunity to throw open the creative doors is one the creative team is embracing: "Going into Season 7, when you know you only have 13 more stories, you really do get a chance to see what that writers' room is going to do when they can do anything. It was the best kind of creative situation." When the series does return, viewers can look forward to the return of Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter (who's also set to have a very "patriotic" role in Disney+'s upcoming What If…?) and Patrick Warburton's Rick Stoner.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Gregg, Bennet, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Loeb.