Jurassic World Rebirth Is The Best Of The New Sequels By Far {Review}

Jurassic World Rebirth is the best World-branded film. Entertaining, scary in moments, and a thrilling time. Not perfect, but worth it.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth delivers the most thrilling and scary dinosaur action since the original 1993 film.

Gareth Edwards directs tense, gripping set pieces with strong performances from Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

The standalone story avoids franchise fatigue, focusing on fresh characters and intense moments without old baggage.

While not perfect, Jurassic World Rebirth is the best of the new sequels and a must-see for fans craving dino mayhem.

Jurassic World Rebirth went from the film nobody seemed to want to one of the most entertaining of the franchise. More studios should take note; this is how you should handle your IP: give us a standalone story without the full baggage of all the mythology weighing it down, and tell stories in that universe. While other properties have tried this and failed, Jurassic World succeeds by having a decent story, fun characters, and all the intense dinosaur action you can handle. This film is downright scary at some points. This is easily the best of the World series of films, and a welcome addition to the series as a whole.

Jurassic World Rebirth Has Some Of The Best Dino Action Yet

Director Gareth Edwards knows his way around an action scene. Tense, tight shots and pull-back shots reveal the terror unfolding in the background. He's working from a script by David Koepp, who was responsible for the first two installments and is now back to tell this singular story. There is no shortage of action once the film reaches its second half. Where Jurassic World may lose people is in the first half hour—lots of set-up and allusion to danger, but not a lot of it. The introduction of the family joining our band of heroes feels a bit sloppy as well; it might have been better had they been rescued instead of being attacked pointlessly.

That being said, almost all of the characters are fun, if not one-note. Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and Scarlett Johansson are all strong, and Rupert Friend is an entertaining villain. It is the lost-at-sea family where the problems lie. They have zero chemistry with each other, and it feels like every time they're in a scene, it's the first time they're seeing each other. That makes it hard not to root for the dinosaurs to get them, especially when we had an easier time bonding with the Bailey Bunch.

As far as the dinosaurs are concerned, Jurassic World Rebirth has the most exciting sequences since the original 1993 film. The famous raft scene that fans have been waiting for lives up to the hype, and the boat attack scene when they arrive on the island is thrilling as well. Many fans also had reservations about the D-Rex after it was revealed, and the toy was so silly, but it is scary on the big screen and makes for an exciting escape scene at the end of the film, as well as the genius way they evolved the threat of the raptors. No complaints here; this is a director who gets what's special about monsters and this franchise in particular. There is even a scene that matches the awe and majesty of the first time we see a dino in the original; it's goosebumps-level stuff.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth perfect? No, far from it. However, it is highly entertaining and evokes the first film more than the entries that people dislike. It's a blast, especially in Dolby Atmos, which is the best way to experience this one. Grab your popcorn and dig your nails into the armrests.

Jurassic World Rebirth Review by Jeremy Konrad 7.5 / 10 Jurassic World Rebirth is the best of the World-branded films. Very entertaining, genuinely scary in moments, and a thrilling time in the theater. Not perfect, but worth the price of admission.

