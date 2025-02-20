Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock Season 1 Episode 12: "This Is That Moment" Preview/Sneak Peek

Check out some sneak peeks, images, and more for tonight's episode of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S01E12: "This Is That Moment."

If it's Thursday, then it's time for a look at what's ahead with CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock. For this go-around, S01E12: "This Is That Moment" finds personal and professional tensions building between Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian (Jason Ritter), while Matty (Bates) devises a new plan to further her own investigation. Along with the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, we also have a set of sneak peeks released by the network waiting for you below:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 12 "This Is That Moment" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 12: "This Is That Moment" – Olympia's (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian's (Jason Ritter) issues intensify as they each represent opposing sides in a nasty custody case. Also, Matty (Kathy Bates) uses the firm's security system to her advantage. Written by Hennah Sekander and David Aguilar and directed by Kat Coiro:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

