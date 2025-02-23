Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Season 2: Here's Our S02E07 "A Tangled Web" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of AMC's Alexandra Daddario and Jack Huston-starring Mayfair Witches, S02E07: "A Tangled Web."

Article Summary Here's a look at what's ahead with AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S02E07: "A Tangled Web."

Lasher's mysterious dark magic role explored in the season's penultimate episode.

We also have a look a what went down with last week's episode of the "Immortal Universe" series.

Watch the episode trailer and explore episode images before it airs.

As we inch closer to the season finale of Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, it looks like it's time for some wedding bells in S02E07: "A Tangled Web." It also appears that the episode will be dealing with the huge question marks that still surround Lasher (Huston) and what he has become. Is he the bastion of dark magic that everyone fears – or has he become something entirely different – and worse? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for tonight's penultimate chapter – with a look back at last week's episode that includes some interesting insights into what's still to come.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 7: "A Tangled Web"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 7: "A Tangled Web" – Written by Mark Lafferty, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery that was released – with the official episode overview on the way:

Is Lasher really a source of dark magic, or something else entirely? Don't miss the penultimate episode of #MayfairWitches season 2 this Sunday at 9pm, exclusively on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/VmoDg4n1hn — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) February 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

