Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, heartstopper forever

Heartstopper Forever: Netflix Releases First-Look Finale Images

Premiering July 17th, Netflix released images from showrunner Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Forever.

Article Summary Heartstopper Forever premieres on Netflix on July 17, arriving on the fourth anniversary of Heartstopper’s debut.

Alice Oseman says Heartstopper Forever is designed as a beautiful, emotional finale and a true goodbye to Nick and Charlie.

Heartstopper Forever will explore whether Nick and Charlie’s teenage romance can endure the life changes ahead.

Oseman frames Heartstopper Forever around love, memory, pain, endings, beginnings, and everyday magic.

This July 17th will honor both the beginning and the end of Netflix and showrunner & graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper. Along with marking the fourth anniversary of the series's premiere season, it will also serve as the premiere date for the series finale, Heartstopper Forever. With less than two months to go until the final run premieres, we've got a set of first-look images for you to check out – along with some insights from Oseman on what fans can expect.

"On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story – celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives," Oseman previously shared about their goal with the finale. "On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it."

Oseman continued, "At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don't survive that pivotal moment of change. Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future. And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives. An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives."

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

Along with Connor, Locke, Martin, and Jacobi, Netflix's Heartstopper finale stars Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young. Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Ludwig) and Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax; I, Claudius) are part of the final send-off, with Jacobi in a guest-starring role and Martin taking over the role of Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother, originally played by Olivia Colman (The Crown) during the first two seasons.

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