Mercedes Moné Teases World Tour at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Presser

Thank you, Sasha Banks… and long live Mercedes Moné! Confirming what had become one of the worst-kept secrets in professional wrestling, Mercedes Varnado made her departure from the WWE official with her debut at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. After a successful title defense of her IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano, KAIRI was confronted (and quickly dropped) by "The CEO" before Moné made it crystal clear that she has her sights set on KAIRI on February 18th at NJPW's Battle in the Valley. And with the event being set in San Jose, California, it's safe to say that Moné will have a "home court advantage." Now, we're getting a chance to hear from KAIRI and Nakano about their match and the debut of Moné, followed by "The CEO" taking to the mic to field questions and make some statements.

Beginning at the 6:00 mark, Moné begins her press junket by teasing that NJPW was only the first stop in her world tour and then proceeds to name some of the other wrestlers she would be interested in facing- check it out:

Here's a look back at the video of Moné's entrance, takedown of KAIRI, and confirmation of her next match for NJPW (of course, there's still that matter of Saraya's "mystery partner" against Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker during the January 11th edition of TBS' AEW Dynamite. Hmmm…)

And just in case Moné didn't make it clear enough in the ring with her actions and on the mic, the following tweet pretty much gets the heart of the matter when it comes to what "The CEO" is after…

Back on May 16th, Banks & Naomi reportedly walked out during an episode of WWE RAW over creative differences and the overall feeling that the WWE's Women's Tag-Team Division wasn't being respected. The match in question would've seen the tag-team champions having to compete against one another in a "Six-Pack Challenge" against Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H., with the winner facing Bianca Belair at the upcoming "Hell in a Cell" PPV event. The WWE would go on to indefinitely suspend both wrestlers without pay, issuing a public statement on-air condemning their conduct.