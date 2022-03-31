Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac: No MCU "Golden Handcuffs" After Series

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight currently blazing a trail across streaming screens as of this week (check out our first impressions here), the cast and creative team have been hitting the press junkets hard to get the word out about the series. And that's where you can usually find some very interesting intel, as we did in Isaac's interview/profile with Variety. And let's just say that it's a quote from Isaac that directly impacts his potential future in the MCU moving forward.

"I was in a position — because I wasn't actively looking to get back into something this big — to say, 'This is how I see it, and if you guys don't see it that way, that's totally okay, but then maybe it's not the right fit.' And so I wasn't afraid that I was going to do the wrong thing," Isaac explained when discussing how Marvel Studios and studio head Kevin Feige trusted his ability to craft the role into something that would work for both him and the MCU.

But where things get interesting is when the conversation turned to Isaac's contractual relationship with Marvel Studios. Basically, once the series is done so is Isaac (which isn't to say that new contracts can't happen in the time it takes for you to read this). "I had heard of the golden handcuffs," Isaac said of the contract that many actors have signed that ties them to a role over the course of a number of films and/or streaming series. "That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we're going to focus on. This is the story. And if there's any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that's worth telling."

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.