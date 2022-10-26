Nancy Drew Ending with Season 4; Showrunners, Kennedy McMann Comment

You can now add the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew to the list of The CW shows ending their runs during the 2022-2023 programming season, alongside the long-running series The Flash and Riverdale. Though a premiere date for the show's return will be announced soon, the upcoming fourth season will also be its last season. "We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality, and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and among our studio and network partners," said showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor in a statement when the news was first announced.

The showrunners continued, "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity, and kindness — and of course, with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support." McMann added, "It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew's endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other."