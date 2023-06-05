Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw, trailer

Nancy Drew Season 4 E04 Overview: Hollywood Horror Hits Horseshoe Bay

Here's a look at the overview for The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 "The Return of the Killer's Hook."

With a new episode of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew set to hit screens this week, we have a very important (and very cool-sounding) update to our rundown of what's still to come with the fourth & final season. In our rundown below, we now have an official overview for S04E04 "The Return of the Killer's Hook" (directed by Pascal Verschooris and written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette Terrell). And while we don't want to spoil anything before you check it out below, how can you go wrong when Nancy (McMann) and the Drew Crew have to deal with a film crew that's in town to film a remake of the horror film Longhook? Can you say, "Strange things are happening on set"? Here's a look:

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 "The Maiden's Rage": STILL CURSED – Ace (Alex Saxon) senses that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is holding back and presses her to give him more information about the curse. Meanwhile, Bess (Madison Jaizani) is determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy's (guest star Rachel Colwell) parents, and Nick (Tunji Kasim) schedules a brunch date with someone new. Lastly, George's (Leah Lewis) plan to let Judge Abbott (guest star Richard Keats) know how grateful she is for the opportunity to be his clerk takes a shocking turn. Lily Hui directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz & Leilani Terrell.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil": FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra ("Supernatural," "The 100") continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu "Snowpiercer") and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce") devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 "The Return of the Killer's Hook": BESS LANDS A ROLE IN A HORROR FILM SHOOTING IN HORSESHOE BAY – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) runs into an old friend who is in town directing a remake of a horror film called "Longhook," where strange things are happening on set. She's hoping that solving a new case will help get her out of her funk, and a worried Ryan (Riley Smith) offers to help Nancy since he is a self-proclaimed expert on the original version of the film. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) helps Bess (Madison Jaizani) rehearse for her role as Victim #1 in the movie. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) and Nick (Tunji Kasim) discover that they were both stood up for meetings by Councilwoman Brie, which gives them both an uneasy feeling. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette Terrell.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!