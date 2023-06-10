Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nancy drew, preview, season 4, the cw, trailer

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 Images, Episode 5 Overview Released

A late-night update for fans of the Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew. We have preview images for S04E03 and an official S04E05 overview.

Okay… since we can't sleep, we figured someone might as well benefit from it. So for this go-around, we have two very cool previews to pass along regarding the fourth and final season of The CW's Kennedy McMann-starring Nancy Drew. First up, we have preview images for S04E03 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil" – an episode teasing a "sweet moment" between Nancy (McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon). But that's not all, because our rundown of what's ahead for the final season also includes a look at the official overview for the Scott Wolf (Carson Drew)-directed S04E05 "The Oracle of the Whispering Remains."

Nancy Drew Season 4: What You Need to Know About the Final Season

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 3 "The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil": FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra ("Supernatural," "The 100") continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu "Snowpiercer") and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce") devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 "The Return of the Killer's Hook": BESS LANDS A ROLE IN A HORROR FILM SHOOTING IN HORSESHOE BAY – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) runs into an old friend who is in town directing a remake of a horror film called "Longhook," where strange things are happening on set. She's hoping that solving a new case will help get her out of her funk, and a worried Ryan (Riley Smith) offers to help Nancy since he is a self-proclaimed expert on the original version of the film. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) helps Bess (Madison Jaizani) rehearse for her role as Victim #1 in the movie. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) and Nick (Tunji Kasim) discover that they were both stood up for meetings by Councilwoman Brie, which gives them both an uneasy feeling. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 5 "The Oracle of the Whispering Remains": SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS – The Drew Crew discovers a clue in an unexpected place and calls in someone from George's (Leah Lewis) past to help find answers. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Lisa Bao & Lauriel Harte Marger.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau ("The Magicians," "See"), Melinda Hsu Taylor ("The Gifted," "The Vampire Diaries"), Josh Schwartz ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Stephanie Savage ("City on Fire," "Gossip Girl," "Dynasty"), Lis Rowinski ("City on Fire," "Dynasty"), Alex Taub ("Lethal Weapon," "Hart of Dixie"), Larry Teng ("Walker Independence," "Supergirl") and S. Lily Hui ("UnREAL," "Mistresses").

