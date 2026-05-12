Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney: Here's Your Season 3 Finale: "Hunter"/"Killer" Preview

The Collective makes its move in tonight's Season 3 finale of CBS's NCIS: Sydney. Here's a preview for S03E19: "Hunter" and S03E20: "Killer."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney ends Season 3 with a two-hour finale, “Hunter” and “Killer,” as The Collective launches its biggest move yet.

In “Hunter,” a dead FBI agent in Fiji pulls the team back into danger, while Mackey is forced into an unplanned family reunion.

In “Killer,” the NCIS: Sydney team faces a fight for survival as they try to stop The Collective and protect loved ones.

The finale preview rounds up the official episode overviews plus a sneak peek ahead of NCIS: Sydney’s high-stakes endgame.

The good news? CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney will be back for a fourth season. The not-so-good news? We're not sure how things are going to look by the time the smoke clears on tonight's two-episode, two-hour Season 3 finale, S03E19: "Hunter" and S03E20: "Killer." A dead FBI agent in Fiji is a clear sign that The Collective is on the move and looking to take its plans to the next level. Can the team keep themselves and those closest to them alive and take down The Collective? Here's a look at the official overviews, image galleries, sneak peek, and more for tonight's season ender:

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Finale Preview

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 19: "Hunter" – The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji, and Mackey faces an unplanned family reunion. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 20: "Killer" – The team faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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