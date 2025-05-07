Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: tudum

Netflix Tudum 2025: Sofia Carson Hosting; Stranger Things Cast & More

Sofia Carson will host Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, which also includes the casts from Stranger Things, Wednesday, One Piece, and more.

Less than two weeks after the first details were released and less than a month before the fan extravaganza, we're getting a lot more intel on May 31st's Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. This year's event will be live and streamed and will feature your favorite stars, first-look reveals, and can-not-miss live performances. Set to host the festivities is none other than Carry-On and The Life List star Sofia Carson, with the casts of Stranger Things, Wednesday, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, and more set to appear. In fact, here's the first round of attendees released by Netflix earlier today:

"FRANKENSTEIN": Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Guillermo Del Toro

"HAPPY GILMORE 2": Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Kid Cudi

"SQUID GAME": Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, Choi Seung-hyun,

"STRANGER THINGS": Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin

"WEDNESDAY": Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Joanna Lumley, Fred Armisen, Isaac Ordonez

"ONE PIECE": Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar

"THE RIP": Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno

"OUTER BANKS": Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey

"EMILY IN PARIS": Lilly Collins

"LOVE IS BLIND": Vanessa Lachey

"GINNY & GEORGIA": Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Sarah Weisglass, Felix Mallard

"MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS": Noah Lalonde, Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry,

"FOREVER": Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr

In addition, folks from America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the WWE, and more "surprise" guests are expected to be announced (including a musical guest that Netflix will reveal on Thursday).

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event – What You Need to Know!

Watching From Home? All live events on Netflix are included in all plans – and that includes Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. On May 31st, you can head on over to the streaming service to catch all of the action – with the show kicking off live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Want to See It Live? If you're interested in checking out what's happening in person, general public ticket sales for Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event will begin on Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

What Can You Expect? A lot. Seriously. Some of the streamer's biggest and brightest will hit the stage during the live-streamed event. From news and previews to big announcements and more, viewers and attendees can expect to learn more about a number of series and films on the horizon – including Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love Is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, The Sandman, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday, WWE, and more.

In case you didn't know, Tudum.com is a year-round destination for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, and deeper connections to Netflix's most popular and beloved titles. Whether you're looking to go deeper into a new release or revisit a fan favorite, the site is an excellent go-to source to stay connected to what's going down over on the streaming service. As news and previews break during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, you can rely on Tudum.com to keep you updated.

