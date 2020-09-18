Obi-Wan: Deborah Chow Talks Directing Differences with The Mandalorian

After a week that saw Ewan McGregor being asked to update a series that's still well over a year away more than the current projects he's involved in (and even taking flight in a daring, near death-defying way that would make Evel Knievel feel either proud or ashamed), it's pretty clear that fans are pretty eager to know what's going on with Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars" spinoff series. Now it's series director Deborah Chow's turn, as she discusses the difference between working of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan while also offering some insight into the challenges that come with working in the Volume.

Here's a look at the clip from SundanceTV's Close Up with THR, where Chow was a guest on a panel with Alex Garland (Devs), Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood, The Politician), Jon M. Chu (Home Before Dark), and Anna Boden (Mrs. America):

Preparing for a series he says is "a long time coming," McGregor revealed in an interview with Empire earlier that he's more excited to play the iconic character now than he was in the last two prequel films. "I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," the actor explained. One of the reasons for the excitement: his director. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow [director], and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before," said McGregor.

McGregor's also looking forward to getting some time filming on The Volume, the high-resolution video wall tech that allows for large-scale artificial environment creation used by The Mandalorian. "The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography," the actor explains. "We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor."

Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.