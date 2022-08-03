Obliterated: Kimi Rutledge to Lead Action Comedy from Cobra Kai EPs

Kimi Rutledge will be leading the action comedy Obliterated from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. She'll star opposite Nick Zano (Final Destination, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Shelley Hennig (Unfriended, Teen Wolf). Rutledge replaces Amalia Yoo, who was originally cast for the Sony Pictures TV series for Netflix.

Obliterated, which is also written by Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald, follows the story of an elite Special Forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now-intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb and save the world. Rutledge, who is of Japanese descent, will play Maya, a young NSA tech expert in the field for the first time and wildly out of her element.

The series is currently in production, with Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald serving as executive producers, along with Counterbalance Entertainment's Dina Hillier. Rutledge was previously in the Hulu TV series Shrill and will also be in the upcoming indie thriller Half Sisters, and the comedy Bigfoot Killed My Wife.

Zano played Nate Heywood (aka Steel) on The CW series DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which was canceled in 2022 after seven seasons. He first played the role in Arrow in 2016 before joining the Arrowverse spinoff. He was also in the FOX limited series Minority Report and NBC's One Big Happy. Hennig reprised the role of Malia Tate for the upcoming Paramount+ movie of Teen Wolf, a sequel film to the 2011 MTV show based loosely on the 1985 film starring Michael J Fox. She also starred in the indie horror comedy Gatlopp opposite The Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman and appeared in the AppleTV+ comedy Mythic Quest. As for Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald, the fifth season of Cobra Kai will drop on September 5th on Netflix. | Deadline Hollywood