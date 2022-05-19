Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss Talks Cancellations

There was no way The CW was going to be able to get through today's Upfronts without addressing the "Red Wedding" mass cancellations over the past few weeks, especially for fans of the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman and the Caity Lotz-starring DC's Legends of Tomorrow. As both fandoms continue their #SaveBatwoman and #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow campaigns, network head Mark Pedowitz addressed the cancellations of those shows and several others earlier today. "I realize the pattern was different from what we have done in years past so I can see why it has come as a bit of a shock to you and the fans. None of these were easy decisions, we had long conversations with our studios and parent companies and everyone recognized this was a time of transition for The CW. Unfortunately, some difficult financial and strategic decisions needed to be made at every level, and despite some rumors out there content was never a factor in deciding not to move forward with the shows," Pedowitz said during the network's pre-Upfronts call when addressing the loss of shows like Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, and others.

The CW boss went on to defend his past track record when it came to giving shows a respectful end, saying he's "done my best" by long-running series so "creators can finish telling their stories on their terms and the fans who invested all of their time are hopefully satisfied" [Ed. Note: Then prove it with DC's Legends of Tomorrow]. And then Pedowitz seemed to push responsibility not-so-subtly to the respective shows' producers if the series ended without a sense of closure for the viewers. "We had an idea early on, which shows could be bubble shows. We did not know 100% what would happen so we tried to encourage all of these producers to treat their finale as if it could be a series finale. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans. Ultimately, the producers are stewards of their own creative vision. Unfortunately, it's the fans that lose out by these decisions," he added.

Now here's a look at how The CW's primetime schedule as well as the intel on the three pilots picked up for series:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE WINCHESTERS (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM PROFESSIONALS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC'S STARGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM WALKER

9:00-10:00 PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS (New Series)

9:00-9:30 PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00 PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM FAMILY LAW (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM CORONER (New Night)

"Gotham Knights": Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams (all from Batwoman) and picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot.

"Walker: Independence": The Walker prequel is written by Seamus Fahey, based on a story by Fahey and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng. Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town. Fahey, Teng, and Padalecki executive produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, as well as Rideback's Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing)/

"The Winchesters": The Supernatural prequel hails from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, as well as Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot). Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions (which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios).