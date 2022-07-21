Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Finds A New Evil Bringing The Pack Back

If you have "wolf" in the title of your project, then the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has been a pretty good one for you. Following up on the news that Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) would be starring in and executive producing Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis' new streaming series Wolf Pack, fans of Davis' original beloved series were treated to an official teaser for Paramount+'s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie. And they did it in style, with panelists Davis, Tyler Posey, and Tyler Hoechlin on hand to offer as much spoiler-free intel as possible.

Now here's a look at a very action-packed teaser for Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie… streaming soon:

In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

