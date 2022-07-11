Arrow: Someone Point Amell, Ramsey in the Direction of the Multiverse

So to say that it's been rough goings for the increasingly decreasing Arrowverse would be an understatement of epic proportions. As the real-world talk of a network sale still looms, viewers have seen DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman canceled (as well as Naomi, though marketed more as a "multiverse" series). And then late last month, the second season finale of Superman & Lois slammed the door on the idea that the series was ever connected to the Arrowverse (but more on that in a minute). So if we get the chance to post something that's not depressing every now and then, we're going to jump at it. Like this post from Arrow & Heels star Stephen Amell, reuniting with his Arrow co-star & major player on both sides of the camera, David Ramsey aka John Diggle aka Spartan. Considering the role he played in the S&L Season 2 finale and the role he looks to be playing in the third season (and hopefully directing), Ramsey doesn't look to be leaving the DCU "Multiverse" anytime soon. And yet, there's something funny, poetic & sadly symbolic about an image of the duo pointing in different directions and asking (via caption), "Which way is the Multiverse?!"

Here's a look at Amell's post, followed by a look back at the Superman & Lois Season 2 finale and what it all means:

If nothing else, the eventual end of the Arrowverse will be known as a slow and painful one. Because in the second season finale of Superman & Lois, we learned how the show is tied into the Arrowverse. It's not. During that speech we mentioned earlier that General Lane gives, we get this line: "I've been working for the DOD for a long time. I've seen things you would not believe- glimpses of other worlds, and the leagues of superheroes they have on them. And even though we only have your father on this planet, thank God that we do, because he's the finest of any Earth." So… yeah. That means The Flash is the only one remaining (DC's Stargirl has gone the same route as S&L). Here's a look at what series showrunner Todd Helbing had to share with TVLine about the decision and to clear up some other points.

The Decision to Keep "Superman & Lois" & the Arrowverse Apart Was Made Earlier Than Expected: "DC and I had a conversation during Season 1, and the decision [to separate the show from the Arrowverse] was made then, but I couldn't make it public until the end of this season. So when I got all these questions [in prior interviews], I knew what we were doing, but I could never talk about it. It got a little frustrating on my end, but I totally understand DC's position. So this put that to rest. I've said from the beginning that we want to put our own stamp on the Superman property. This wasn't meant to alienate us from the Arrowverse, but because a lot of the other shows are sadly no longer going to be on the air, it felt like the right thing to do."

So While Tyler Hoechlin's Superman is Aware of the Multiverse… "we have to think about this as a separate Superman, a doppelganger of the one who was in the Arrowverse."

So Ramsey's John Diggle During the Season 2 Finale Isn't "'Arrow' Diggle? Nope… "This is also a new Diggle. David Ramsey had grown a beard and grew his hair out. He called me and said, 'I've been growing my hair, I look different. Do you want me to shave and get a haircut?' So not to add more confusion to it, but he's a different Diggle."