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Our American Dad! S20E06 Preview: A Chinatown Treasure Hunt & More

Steve, Francine & Bah Bah go treasure-hunting, and Roger becomes an influencer on American Dad!, S20E06: "The Treasure of Old Chinatown."

Article Summary American Dad! Season 20 Episode 6, "The Treasure of Old Chinatown," premieres tonight as FOX’s animated lineup returns.

Steve pulls a reluctant Francine and Bah Bah into a Chinatown treasure hunt that could turn chaotic fast on American Dad!

Roger explores life as an online food influencer, setting up a side story packed with classic American Dad! absurdity.

The preview teases a globe of weird laughs and misadventures as American Dad! dives into treasure, food, and trouble.

Tonight brings some big animated series returns to FOX, and that includes a new episode of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! In S20E06: "The Treasure of Old Chinatown," Steve convinces a very reluctant Francine to join him and Bah Bah on a treasure hunt at the heart of Chinatown. Meanwhile, Roger does a deep dive into life as an online food influencer (who we're sure can be very professional and objective). Here's a look at what's on tap for tonight:

American Dad! S20E06 "The Treasure of Old Chinatown" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 6: "The Treasure of Old Chinatown" – Steve and Bah Bah, along with a reluctant Francine, set out to discover an ancient Chinese treasure, and Roger becomes an online food influencer.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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