Outlander: STARZ Confirms Season 6 Premiere Set for March 2022

Back at the beginning of October, Outlander fans learned that the sixth season of the STARZ series would be returning in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere. On Monday night, the premium cable channel gave them the official word that March 6, 2022, will find Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan returning as Claire & Jamie Fraser, alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Brianna & Roger MacKenzie and John Bell as Young Ian. Based on Diana Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the eight-episode sixth season finds our leads attempting to settle in peace & thrive in colonial America. And looking ahead, the seventh season is set to be based on the seventh book of the series, An Echo in the Bone, with production on the 16-episode season expected to kick off soon (with an expected late 2022/early 2023 premiere).

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser and season overview for STARZ Outlander Season 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKpkKYuJR1g)

The sixth season of "Outlander" sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.