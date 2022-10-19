Parasite: Tilda Swinton No Longer Attached to HBO, Bong Joon Ho Series

We will readily admit that it's been some time since we last checked in with HBO, Bong Joon Ho & executive producer Adam McKay's (The Big Short) series take on the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. From the casting side, we heard that there was interest in Mark Ruffalo and that Tilda Swinton has been tapped to lead. Now, we're learning that Swinton is no longer attached to the series. Speaking with Variety at the screening of her film The Eternal Daughter, Swinton shared the news. "I don't think I'll be a part of it, but I'm very happy to be a cheerleader," the actor revealed.

With the series "chugging full speed ahead," McKay appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast back in April 2021 to clarify that the series will not be an adaptation or remake. Think more "expanded universe" when it comes to the project. "It's an original series. It's in the same universe as the feature, but it's an original story that lives in that same world," McKay explained. He had also confirmed that the first episode's script was complete and that things were going well on the writing side.

"We're just having the best time," McKay revealed about work on the Parasite series. "We've just staffed up with an incredible writers' room. I basically outlined the series with director Bong during the quarantine, with him overseeing." For McKay, it's the experience of working with Bong that's bringing him some of the greatest excitement. "Occasionally in life, you get very lucky, and for me to get to work anywhere near director Bong's orbit — usually, when I hear people say 'I'm honored,' it sounds like bullshit to me, but I'm legitimately honored," McKay revealed. "And having a blast." The limited series is set to be produced by feature film studio CJ Entertainment, McKay's Hyperobject Industries, and Dooho Choi's Kate Street Picture Company. Bong and McKay will executive produce with Choi for Kate Street, Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki, and Francis Chung for CJ Entertainment and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. CJ Entertainment's Jerry Ko is co-executive producer and Fred Lee is a producer.