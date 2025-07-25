Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Faces a Tough Question (And Himself) in New Season 2 Poster

With an SDCC panel set for Saturday, writer/director James Gunn released a new key art poster for John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2.

Article Summary James Gunn unveils a gripping new poster ahead of Peacemaker Season 2's SDCC panel on Saturday.

John Cena’s Peacemaker confronts a pocket dimension where his ideal life and haunting past collide.

Season 2 teases deeper connections between the HBO Max series and the recent Superman film.

Fresh cast additions and new directors promise an exciting mix for Peacemaker's wild second season.

With writer/director James Gunn and team set to talk all things Peacemaker Season 2 (with a very good chance that we might get some updates on other aspects of the DCU) on Saturday during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), it seems only fitting that a new key art poster would be released to help set the mood. That's precisely what Gunn did on Friday, which you can check out below. During the second season, Peacemaker (John Cena) discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands. Between that overview and the poster below, it's becoming much easier to connect the "pocket dimension" dots between the HBO Max series' two seasons and the recently released feature film Superman.

UPDATE: With the trailer dropping tomorrow, here's a team poster that was released shortly after the one above:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!