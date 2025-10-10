Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: Gunn on Season 2 Finale/Deadpool, "Waller" Status & More

James Gunn on trying to make a Deadpool appearance happen during the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, the status of Waller, and much more.

If you haven't checked out the second season finale of DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker, you should probably check it out and come back. If you already screened S02E08: "Full Nelson," then you know there's much to unpack about what it all means for the DCU. Thankfully, Gunn has been doing his part to help clear things up and tease what's to come. Here's a look at some of the highlights from Gunn's interview with Deadline Hollywood, covering everything from when "Salvation" and Checkmate came into play, if Peacemaker Season 3 could become a reality, the status of Waller, and more – including how he spoke with Ryan Reynolds about Deadpool making an appearance.

Yup, James Gunn Spoke with Ryan Reynolds About Deadpool Appearing: "Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room. I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it and we'd have had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it. That's all anybody's going to talk about now is f***ing Deadpool in the other room."

Gunn on Bringing "Salvation" and Checkmate Into The DCU: "Well, those are the two things that were always a part of this season. So when we sat down, even before I sat down with the writers room in DC, I had sort of mapped out what I thought the general story was, and two important aspects to that were Checkmate and especially Salvation, so those were things that I had pitched to everybody before we ever came into DC and then after we came into DC and we met with the writers room and worked things out a little bit more. That was always pretty instrumental in the overall, overarching story that I'm telling in the DCU, but also connected to it as well."

Gunn Isn't Planning "Peacemaker" Season 3 – But It's Complicated: "No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. That doesn't mean that there won't be. I don't want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It's an important character," Gunn replied when asked about a third go-around. Previously, Gunn shared that the 11th Street Kids wouldn't be gone from DCU screens for long. That includes continuing to establish Peacemaker as a major player moving forward.

"Moving forward, yes. He's important. He's really important to me. Peacemaker is an important character. I said from the beginning when we took on this job, it's about really propping up and maintaining and repositioning. The big diamond properties that DC has, the Batmans and Wonder Womans and Supermans, and then creating diamond properties out of the smaller characters like Peacemaker," Gunn explained.

Will Rick Flag, Sr.'s Actions Impact "Creature Commandos" Season 2: "It's in there, it's a part of it. That's being written now, and we've got the first couple episodes," Gunn shared. As for Flag, Gunn added that Peacemaker Season 2 may have opened some eyes about him and how he was viewed during the opening season of the animated series. "We saw a guy in 'Creature Commandos,' which, when you're first watching that season, he seems like he's the good guy, but he's absolutely not," Gunn explained. "He screws up everything again because he thinks he's smarter than [Amanda] Waller, which he isn't, and he falls for this woman, and is kind of played by her from the beginning. The fun thing about Rick Flag is he's not this. He's totally imperfect."

It Appears Checkmate Will Be Around The DCU for Awhile: "You'll definitely see Checkmate carrying through like they're a thing now, so they're a part of what's going to happen, and I think they're going to be really, really good at what they do. When we see them next, I think their circumstances will be a little bit different than the startup that they're now."

Gunn Offers an Update on "Waller": "It's just been a rough road. Sometimes things just happen, and it's like butter, and it's so easy, and you're getting great scripts, and it's just straight off the bat, and other times it's just a rockier road. As I said from the beginning, we'll never greenlight something where the scripts aren't working, and we just haven't had that yet with the 'Waller' show," Gunn revealed. Still, he expects Viola Davis's Amanda Waller to still be a part of the DCU. "I would certainly hope so. Viola and I have a great relationship. I love her to death. I think she's one of the greatest actors I've ever worked with, and so I would certainly hope so," Gunn added.

