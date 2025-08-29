Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 E03: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" Trailer Released

Here's a look at the trailer for DC Studios, HBO Max, and James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E03: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve."

Peacemaker considers a fresh start in another dimension as things spiral for the 11th Street Kids.

Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. hunts for the QUC and seeks revenge on Peacemaker for his son's death.

Will Peacemaker also face Rick Flag Jr.'s alt-version, or a father-son face-off?

After seeing just how crappy things have turned out for the 11th Street Kids, can you really blame Chris, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), for wanting to start a new life in another dimension? That's where things stand heading into next week's episode of DC Studios, HBO Max, and writer/director James Gunn's Peacemaker, S02E03: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" (directed by Greg Mottola and written by Gunn). Oh, that's right! We almost forgot! As all of this is going on, Acting A.R.G.U.S. director Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is after the QUC and looking to unleash a whole lot of hurt on the man who killed his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). But is the title of the episode referring to the father/son problem that Peacemaker is about to run into, or will Peacemaker and Rick Flag Sr. end up having to confront an alt-reality version of Rick Flag Jr.? For some more clues to what next week has to offer, check out the trailer above for "Another Rick Up My Sleeve."

Here's a look at the "Weeks Ahead" trailer that was released earlier this week, with the second chapter of HBO Max and DC Studios' Peacemaker Season 2 currently streaming:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

