Peaky Blinders: Steven Knight's Sequel Series Set for Netflix, BBC

Steven Knight is set to bring the next generation of Shelbys to the small screen with the BBC and Netflix's Peaky Blinders sequel series.

Fans of Steven Knight's (Netflix's House of Guinness) "Peaky Blinders" universe were on the receiving end of some very good news on Thursday, with the BBC and Netflix announcing that Knight will be telling the story of a new generation of Shelbys in a new series that's received a two-season order. "I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz," Knight shared in a statement. "The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride."

Produced by Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes, House of Guinness, Grantchester) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders series 1-6; "Peaky Blinders" film) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, both seasons will film at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, and will be set in the city. Here's a look at the official overview that was released:

"Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight's 'Peaky Blinders,' the race to own Birmingham's massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: "This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC's most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again and I can't wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There's plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!" shared Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama.

Netflix's Mona Qureshi added, "We couldn't be more excited to be embarking on a new chapter of Peaky Blinders with our wonderful partners at Kudos, Garrison Drama and the BBC. There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family. Along with our global audience, we are ready to be captivated anew!"

Both upcoming series are Kudos and Garrison Drama productions for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and for Netflix globally. Knight is the series writer and creator, and executive-produces alongside Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson & Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan & Danielle Scott Haughton for the BBC, and Mona Qureshi & Toby Bentley for Netflix. Production on both "Peaky Blinders" universe series is supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and is the first commission following the new BBC partnership agreement with the WMCA and Create Central to expand BBC and partner production investment in the West Midlands.

