Posted in: Movies, TV, YouTube | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe

Masters of the Universe: New "Tales from Eternia" Teaser Released

In the latest look at the animated series Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, Skeletor clearly isn't a big Prince Adam fan.

Article Summary Mattel Adventures released a new Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia teaser focused on Skeletor’s latest taunts.

The new Skeletor’s Tales from Eternia clip makes clear the villain has no love for Prince Adam or his He-Man bond.

Matthew Brown previously confirmed Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia is a new animated reboot launching on YouTube.

Mattel’s multiyear Masters of the Universe roadmap includes the 20-episode Tales from Eternia series debuting this summer.

After getting a look at what Skeletor has to offer earlier this month, Mattel Adventures is back with another look at what's to come with the animated series, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia. But for this go-around, we're getting another edition of "Skeletor's Tales from Eternia," and he makes it pretty clear in the clip (which you can check out here) that he's no fan of Prince Adam and his close relationship with He-Man. Here's a look at some screencaps from the teaser promo:

"Well done to the whole team for working so hard on Tales From Eternia! Mattel just dropped the first teaser on YouTube," wrote writer/director Matthew Brown on Instagram earlier this month – and you can check out the teaser online.

In a recent edition of the toy industry publication The Toy Book, "Licensing & Entertainment" was the theme, with the upcoming feature film and its global marketing getting a spotlight. During the conversation with Mattel's Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing, it was noted that, "Mattel is investing in content designed to keep kids' attention. New Masters of the Universe animation debuts on YouTube this summer, part of a multiyear MOTU roadmap." That brings us to writer/director Matthew Brown, who took to Instagram to offer a little more insight on the project. "At last I can can speak about what I've been working on for the last 6 months: a new animated re-boot of The Masters of the Universe for Mattel. Launches June 10th exclusively on YouTube," Brown wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included the "Masters of the Universe" logo. Over on Brown's LinkedIn, there is a listing for "Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia (Mattel)," with Brown listing it as a 20-episode "re-boot of the classic 80's animated show for Mattel."

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