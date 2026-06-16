Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: guinness

Guinness Is Giving Away a Special Pair Of Binoculars

Guinness has decided to do a new kind of giveaway for a special item tied to the World Cup as they made pint-shaped binoculars

Article Summary Guinness is celebrating the World Cup with pint-shaped binoculars, a playful twist on classic beer goggles.

The fully functional Guinness binoculars come with a leather case and offer fans a novelty way to watch the action.

Only four pairs of Guinness binoculars are available, and they are not being sold to the public.

Fans 21+ can enter June 16-27 by following @GuinnessUS and commenting on Instagram with #GuinnessBinocularsSweepstakes.

Guinness revealed a new item they're giving away to some lucky fans as part of their promotion around the World Cup, as they have designed a specific kind of binoculars. Taking the concept of beer goggles to the next level, these binoculars have been given a special look to make them appear like a pair of pint glasses filled with the company's brew. It's a clever idea that we're sure someone has done before, and if they haven't, we'd be shocked. But seeing it with the Guinness look to it just brings out a different kind of quality to the mix.

Giving You a Better View Through Beer With The New Guinness Beer Biooculars

Obviously, this is an item that is here as a gimmick for one specific event, but it is kind of a cool novelty to have if you're a fan of the product and are looking for something a little different. Sadly, they're not being sold to the public; you can only get your hands on them by winning a contest. We have the finer details below from the team, but the shorthand is that you're going to need to interact with a very specific Instagram post in order to make it happen, so hopefully you're not an anti-social media person. Best of luck to you getting it!

How Do You Win These?

Fully functional and complete with a leather carrying case, Guinness Binoculars were created for fans who never want to miss a moment of the beautiful game. Whether watching from the upper deck, across a crowded pub, or at home with friends, they offer a new "pint of view" on the action continuing this week. From June 16-27, fans 21+ can enter for a chance to win one of only four pairs by following @GuinnessUS and commenting on the designated sweepstakes post using # GuinnessBinocularsSweepstakes.

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