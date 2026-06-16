Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: teen titans, teen titans go

Tara Strong Is Still Fighting the Good Fight for Teen Titans Season 6

Teen Titans GO! star Tara Strong isn't giving up the fight, continuing to make the case for why Teen Titans fans deserve a Season 6.

Article Summary Tara Strong says Teen Titans fans deserve Season 6, arguing the original series ended on an unresolved story arc.

The Teen Titans star says Season 6 could happen alongside Teen Titans GO!, since the two shows serve different tones.

Speaking on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Strong picked Teen Titans as a series of hers that she most wants to see revived for another season.

Strong has kept the Teen Titans Season 6 campaign alive for years, backed by castmates and vocal fan support.

Even with as successful a run as Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO! has had over the years, the cast of the hit animated series has been very vocal that they would love to have the opportunity to give the fans of the original animated Teen Titans series a sixth season. For example, we've been covering Tara Strong keeping Season 6 hopes alive for a little more than two years – and it doesn't sound like she plans on letting up anytime soon. Checking in with The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Strong was asked which show she had worked on that she believed deserved another season.

First responding with Chowder (totally agree; it definitely does), Strong changed her answer to Teen Titans and explained why. "The fans of 'Teen Titans' deserve a season six. They deserve a season six. They've been asking for it for a really long time. And the story… the show ended at a really strange, pivotal story arc that left people quite upset. And they've been asking for a really long time. And they could do it at the same time as 'Teen Titans GO!' Like, they're two kinds of different shows. One's a hilarious comedy, which I love doing, and one is a story that needs to be told. So, if I had to choose one, I'd choose that because the fans deserve it."

Teen Titans Star Tara Strong Believes "Devoted" Fans Deserve Season 6

Premiering on Cartoon Network in 2003 and based on Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani's work, the animated Teen Titans series would go on to run for five seasons and a special before ending its run in 2006. But Glen Murakami-created, Scott Menville, Hynden Walch, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, and Strong-voiced animated series would return later that year with the television film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo. But it would be 2019 that would bring the ultimate crossover, as the original heroes engaged with their considerably less serious but still amazingly awesome multiverse counterparts in Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. But aside from the television film and the crossover – along with some other instances when the cast was able to voice their characters (for example, in DC Super Hero Girls) – fans have been left with nothing but hopes and dreams of a sixth season.

Early in 2024, Strong took to social media to begin the drumbeat for a sixth season – calling on her castmates to join the cause. In response to a tweet offering four Cartoon Network shows and asking which one fans would want to revive, Strong dropped the #ogteentitans hashtag and tagged her animated family with this: "It's a new year, would be amazing to grant the most devoted, deserving, fans, who've waited a generation, their #season6."

In September 2025, Strong and other cast members made a point of sharing a video from SacAnime Summer 2025, showing that Teen Titans fans hadn't forgotten and are still keeping hope alive. "The gorgeous fans @sacanimeofficial have spoken," Strong wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included a look at the panel audience's righteously enthusiastic response to the possibility of a sixth season becoming a reality:

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