Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: Tony D'Angelo and Naraku Have a Quick Little Chat

Tony D'Angelo and Naraku get to have a quick little chat with one another before The Great American Bash on tonight's episode of WWE NXT.

Article Summary WWE NXT begins its The Great American Bash build as Tony D’Angelo and Naraku meet face-to-face before June 28.

Tony D’Angelo and Naraku’s WWE NXT sit-down headlines a key night in the rushed The Great American Bash setup.

Jaida Parker faces Natalya on WWE NXT as Parker looks for a major win against the veteran returning to teach a lesson.

The WWE NXT card also features Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake and Women’s Speed tournament semifinal action.

WWE NXT has a little PLE event coming up, The Great American Bash, which they haven't really promoted much. All of that changes tonight as they start their rushed two-week ramp-up to giving the event a little promotion before it happens on June 28. And they're going to start with… talking! Yes, that's right, the NXT Champ Tony D'Angelo will have a little chat with Naraku, in what we're sure will be a thrilling conversation, considering Naraku has said very little, and what he has said has mostly been in Japanese. But hey, it worked for Asuka, we're sure he'll be fine.

They're also starting the Women's Speed Championship Tournament tonight to help crown a #1 contender for the current champion, Wren Sinclair, with two semifinal matches. That is, if anyone out there even still cares about the Speed titles, which were created as a gimmick to be defended on the X social media platform (and rarely do these days). We have the full rundown from WWE about tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

The Time For Talking Isn't Over Yet On Tonight's WWE NXT

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo sits down with his challenger at NXT's The Great American Bash, the mysterious Naraku. The Lowkey Legend is bringing her talents back to NXT to try to teach Jaida Parker a lesson. Will Nattie make good on her word, or will Parker earn one of her biggest victories?

The No. 1 Contender to the NXT North American Championship will be decided when Tavion Heights battles Jackson Drake. Which Superstar will punch their ticket to NXT's The Great American Bash and challenge Myles Borne? The next challenger to Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will be decided when the Women's Speed Tournament begins. First-round action pits Layla Diggs against Arianna Grace as well as Thea Hail against Izzi Dame.

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