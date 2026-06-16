Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 3 Filming Officially Underway: See Who's Badging In

Filming on HBO Max's Noah Wyle-starring/executive-producing The Pitt Season 3 is now underway. Here's a look at who's badging back in...

Article Summary The Pitt Season 3 is officially filming now, keeping HBO Max’s hit medical drama on track for a January 2027 return.

A new HBO Max teaser shows Noah Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, and more badging in.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill says The Pitt Season 3 jumps ahead about four months, landing in chilly November.

John Wells previously confirmed a June production start and a 15-episode Season 3 rollout timed for January 2027.

We got the word not long before the second-season finale that EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt hit that HBO Max's medical drama was eyeing an early summer filming start ahead of a planned January 2027 return. It appears things are running on schedule, as the cameras have started rolling. In the teaser that was released, we can see Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Ayesha Harris, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy badging in for their Season 3 shift – along with the announcement that filming was now underway.

Here's a look at the announcement/casting teaser that was released to signal the start of Season 3 filming on HBO Max's The Pitt:

Badging in. Production for Season 3 of #ThePitt has begun. pic.twitter.com/2bHkG1aMr3 — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 16, 2026

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally."

As for how things were looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview in March that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Wyle and Katherine LaNasa stopped by Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May to talk up the show's return – and offer a bit more clarity on when Season 3 will take place. "We're about to start production on Season 3. It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," Wyle shared with attendees.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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