Posted in: Pop Culture, Secretlab, Technology | Tagged: Furniture, gaming chair, Secretlab

Secretlab Launches Atlas: Their First Task-Focused Ergonomic Chair

Secretlab has launched its first task-focused ergonomic chair, as the new Atlas line is available in a few different options

Article Summary Secretlab launches Atlas, its first task-focused ergonomic chair line, with prices starting at $700 in multiple options.

Secretlab Atlas is built for deep focus and restorative breaks, aiming to support sustained comfort and performance.

The high-back Secretlab Atlas uses proprietary foam and full spinal support shaped by a decade of seating expertise.

A synchronized recline keeps hips neutral, reduces back and thigh strain, and supports healthier movement all day.

Secretlab has a new chair lineup available for people looking for something a little different, as they launched the new Atlas design. The company is branding this as their first task-focused ergonomic chair, taking inspiration from some of the most popular productivity techniques people have implemented in recent years. The design has been created to help enable "deep bursts of focus and breaks in between" with the goal of having sustained performance throughout your workday. We have more details about the line below, along with images of many of the colorways they're offering, as the chair currently has a price tag starting at $700 each.

Experience a Better Kind of Task-Oriented Chair With The Secretlab Atlas

Our engineers and designers drew on a decade of experience producing high-performance seating for some of the world's most demanding users, including professional athletes who sit for over 16 hours a day. Secretlab ATLAS reimagines how a task chair should look and feel, with our proprietary foam technology and a high-back silhouette that delivers complete spinal support. As you sit throughout the day, your body naturally shifts to ease the build-up of fatigue and discomfort. This isn't just intuitive, but also supported by research around stress migration.

Micro-adjustments and movement are key to redistributing this stress, especially after extended hours at your desk. In fact, productivity experts recommend alternating intervals of focused work and rest to prevent both physical and mental fatigue. This called for a sitting solution that could seamlessly support both. For every 2° of backrest recline, the seat base tilts by 1°. This facilitates a more open hip-to-torso angle that reduces strain on your back. At the same time, the seat base stays relatively level, even across the full 120° recline, keeping your hips in a neutral position and minimizing pressure on the thighs for better circulation.

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