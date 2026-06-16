Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 2XKO, Chipotle

Chipotle Teams With Riot Games For New 2XKO Activation

Chipotle has partnered with Riot Games for a new activation in 2XKO, featuring an in-game event and a Fresh Fit Bundle redeemable via the Chipotle app.

Article Summary Chipotle and Riot Games are launching a 2XKO crossover event with missions, rewards, and a branded lobby takeover.

The 2XKO Real Ones Event runs in two phases, offering titles, emotes, stickers, outfits, and Chipotle reward codes.

U.S. players can order Chipotle with promo code TAGTEAM to unlock the exclusive 2XKO Fresh Fit Bundle.

Chipotle’s 2XKO activation blends in-game cosmetics with real food rewards, connecting play sessions to digital orders.

Chipotle confirmed they have partnered with Riot Games for an all-new activation around the game 2XKO. The company will have a new global event happening in the game tied to the fast food franchise, as well as a Fresh Fit Bundle you can get in the game to add to your character. But you're going to be doing a bit of linking between the title and the restaurant's mobile app to make some of this work. We have more details about all of it for you here.

Prepare To Find New Chipotle Items in 2XKO & More

The 2XKO Real Ones Event presented by Chipotle will debut in two phases: June 16 through June 28 and July 21 through August 6. All players, regardless of region, will have access to the event, and in the U.S., the event will also be accompanied by a full branded takeover of the casual in-game lobby. During the event, players can complete missions and earn in-game rewards, including the "Realest" player title, "Extra Hot" player title, Crying Poro sticker, Mic Drop emote, and Casual Cozy avatar outfit. Eligible U.S. players can also earn Chipotle reward codes for an entrée, guac, double protein, and more while supplies last. Reward codes will be distributed after each event phase.

Fresh Fit Bundle

Chipotle will also launch an exclusive digital offer to unlock the upcoming Chipotle Fresh Fit Bundle in 2XKO. Fans who place a qualifying order through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com using promo code TAGTEAM can unlock the in-game bundle, which features Chipotle-inspired avatar gear, including the Chipotle Fresh Fit Backpack and Chipotle Fresh Fit Bucket Hat. Running until August 28 while supplies last, 40,000 codes will be available. Use code "TAGTEAM" at digital checkout via the Chipotle App or Chipotle.com to redeem when purchasing a regular-priced entrée item. 1 code/transaction and /e-mail. U.S. only. 13+. Requires a valid copy of 2XKO & internet access.

"Chipotle has continued building experiences for the FGC that give fans more reasons to play, compete, and connect around the games they love," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "With 2XKO, we're turning the lobby into more than a place to queue up — it's a destination where players can earn exclusive in-game items and

real Chipotle rewards."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Chipotle once again," said Mia Putrino, 2XKO's publishing lead. "There's something for everyone in this collaboration: new cosmetics, a brand- new space to share memories (and trash talk) between games, and entrée codes to power up your next couch co-op duo session."

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