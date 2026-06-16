Posted in: MSI, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headset, Mouse, MSI

MSI Reveals New Colorful Headset and Mice Collections

MSI has dropped new options for two of its lines with the FORGE GM340 Wireless Mouse and the MAESTRO 500 Wireless Headset.

Article Summary MSI expands its colorful gaming gear lineup with the FORGE GM340 Wireless Mouse and MAESTRO 500 Wireless Headset.

The MSI FORGE GM340 Wireless Mouse offers up to 82 hours of battery, 12,000 DPI, and tri-mode connectivity.

MSI’s MAESTRO 500 Wireless Headset packs ANC, Transparency Mode, a flip-up mic, and 90-hour battery life.

Priced at $40 and $70, these new MSI accessories blend style, wireless freedom, and everyday gaming performance.

MSI revealed two new lineups with multiple color options as they showed off their FORGE GM340 Wireless Mouse and the MAESTRO 500 Wireless Headset. Both of these were designed to give you more from their respective lines than before, but the focus is more on having color options for those looking to change their style or find something that fits it more. We have a few more details on both for you here as the headset is going for $70 while the mice are being sold for $40.

Game More Control With MSI's FORGE GM340 Wireless Mouse

The FORGE series blends gaming and creative pursuits, offering users a platform to craft personalized experiences. Powered by MSI GEAR, the FORGE series not only fuels creativity but also enhances gameplay, enabling users to bring their visions to life whether in-game or at work. The symmetrical shape provides a comfortable grip and natural hand placement, ensuring effortless control and reduced fatigue for all grip styles during intense sessions. Enjoy up to 82 hours of playtime on a single charge and keep gaming with the advantage of a long lifespan and increased stability. FORGE GM340 WIRELESS

Equipped with the high-performance PAW3311 optical sensor with up to 12,000DPI, this mouse delivers a perfect balance of pinpoint accuracy and ultra-low power consumption for consistent, top-tier performance. Cycle through six DPI presets—800, 1600, 2400, 3200, 6400, and 12000—for precise control in any scenario. This ultra-lightweight mouse is designed for quick, precise movements with minimal effort, reducing fatigue during extended gaming sessions or long work hours for a comfortable experience. Experience total freedom with three connection modes. Seamlessly switch between settings to perfectly match your gaming, office, or travel environment.

MAESTRO 500 Wireless Headset

MAESTRO 500 WIRELESS delivers precision sound, smart noise control, a retractable mic, and seamless wireless connectivity. Built for more than gaming, it adapts to your day with instant ANC/Transparency switching, 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and 90+ hours of battery with a 5-minute fast charge. Wherever you go, clarity follows—and focus stays. Achieve complete focus with advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks out distractions during commutes or in busy workspaces, while Transparency Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings whenever you need it.

Communication is seamless. The flip-up microphone activates when lowered and automatically mutes when raised. This intuitive, button-free control lets you switch between conversation and silence with a simple movement. 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, clean mids, and clear highs for a balanced, lifelike sound. Extending up to 40 kHz, it reveals richer detail and natural highs. On PC, with Nahimic for Headset, music and games sound immersive and clear.

With a 1000 mAh battery, enjoy up to 90 hours of playback, or get up to 6 hours of use from a 5-minute quick charge. Tri-mode connectivity via 2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth 5.4, and 3.5 mm wired lets you move smoothly between PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. In 2.4 GHz mode, sub-30 ms latency keeps audio and visuals in sync — one headset for every rhythm.

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