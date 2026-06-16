Posted in: NBA, NBC, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: Knicks, Seth Meyers

Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Seth Meyers Talk NBA Championship

NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers and Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns discuss the team's championship run and more.

Article Summary Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns joins Seth Meyers to break down New York’s 2026 NBA Championship run.

Towns discusses the Knicks’ season journey, the title-clinching moment, and celebrations sweeping New York City.

With the Knicks parade set for Thursday, Towns reflects on bringing a championship back to Madison Square Garden.

The post also spotlights the Knicks’ Tonight Show celebration, with Jalen Brunson and teammates joining Jimmy Fallon.

With the ticker-tape parade set for this Thursday, the NBA Champion New York Knicks are making the media rounds this week – the spoils that come from bringing an NBA championship banner to the rafters of Madison Square Garden for the first time in over 50 years. Tonight, Karl-Anthony Towns checks in with NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers to discuss winning the 2026 NBA Championship, the fan celebrations across New York City, and what the season run was like for him and the rest of the team. We've got the complete interview above, along with an image gallery below. If you're planning to tune in tonight, Meyers and Towns will be joined by Olivia Wilde, Stephen Root, and Chef Ham El-Waylly.

NBA Champs New York Knicks Get the Party Started on The Tonight Show

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promised a huge celebration on Monday night in honor of the New York Knicks winning their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, and we have to give Jimmy Fallon some credit. They kept their promise. Kicking off with Fallon's monologue getting crashed by NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, fans got a chance to hear the champs discuss their championship run and unforgettable season. From there, we got a chance to check in with the entire Knicks team and Head Coach Mike Brown, and see what the Knicks City Dancers had to offer. On the music front, NYC's own, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, held it down with a medley of "Brind Da Ruckus" and C.R.E.A.M. If you missed it, we've got a look at the official images and more waiting for you below (and make sure to keep an eye out for some special guests):

Now, here's a look at the image gallery and video highlights from Monday's big celebration:

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