Peppa Pig "Meets the Baby" During 10-Ep Cinema Experience This May

Hasbro's Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience hits theaters beginning May 30th. Here's how you can join Peppa Pig and the family.

Last week, it was all about Peppa Pig and her family learning the gender of the soon-to-be newest addition to the family (more on that below). But beginning on May 30th, they're going to welcome the baby girl into the world – and it's going to be a cinematic experience for a whole lot of fans. Earlier today, Hasbro announced that Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience will hit 2600+ across 14 countries beginning at the end of May. We're talking 10 new episodes and six brand-new songs and music videos, so expect a very "interactive" time.

With "pig" changes already underway, viewers will get to join Peppa Pig and her family at the theater as they get ready for their biggest adventure yet: welcoming a new baby! There's no better time to embark on a full house renovation, shop for a new car, and make special memories together. Celebrate the beginning of an exciting new era of Peppa Pig at this special, big-screen experience with an hour of laughter, tears, and loads of heartwarming moments. Produced in conjunction with Trafalgar Releasing, tickets for this cinema-exclusive event will be available beginning April 9th (with more details and ticket purchasing information available online).

Peppa Pig: Mummy Pig & Family Reveal Gender of Baby No. 3

Last week, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and brother George learned that they will be welcoming a baby girl into the family. The news came as part of a collaboration with Walmart, with previews on the hit animated series and Walmart's social media accounts (and the full clip available exclusively on Walmart's site). "Well, little piggies, looks like you're getting…" Daddy Pig shared before Mummy Pig finished with the answer we had been waiting for: "a little sister." A tearful Mummy Pig was embraced by her family as the community around them cheered the news. "I can't wait to meet you," Peppa whispered to her mother's belly in the midst of the celebration. Was it a sweet, emotional moment that was a serious kick to the feels? Yup, and it's also kinda sweet, so make sure to check it out.

"Well, that didn't go as planned… cut the cameras! 😵‍💫," began the caption to the social media post that kicked off the announcement – which had some "delays" along the way. "Want to know what happens next? #LinkInBio & Stories to watch the full GENDER REVEAL, available exclusively on Walmart.com/peppapig! #expectingpigchanges" read the caption to the post leading to the gender reveal last week – here's a look:

The Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience will screen in English in select cinemas across the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia. For the latest on Peppa Pig, please visit YouTube and find the brand on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

