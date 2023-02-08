Perry Mason Faces The Murder Trial of the Century in Season 2 Trailer With the series returning to HBO & HBO Max on March 6th, here's the official Season 2 trailer for the Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason.

If you thought that HBO & HBO Max were going to let up off the dramatic gas pedal once the Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey-starring hit series The Last of Us wraps up its first-season run, the cable network and streaming service put that to rest with a look at what's to come next. And that would be none other than the Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason, with an official trailer released earlier today that not only helps viewers get caught up on how things have been since the first season but also establishes some nice background on this season's big case & amped-up drama.

Returning on Monday, March 6th (9 pm-10 pm ET/PT), on HBO and HBO Max, here's a look back at what's ahead with the official Season 2 trailer for HBO's Perry Mason:

HBO's Perry Mason: Here's a Look Ahead to Season 2

The second season of HBO's Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry has moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he's even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Returning with Rhys, Rylance & Chalk for the second season are Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, and Diarra Kilpatrick. Joining the cast this season are Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Wallace Langham, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the series' executive producers include Rhys, Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten; co-executive producer Regina Heyman.