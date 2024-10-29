Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: presumed innocent, scott turow

Presumed Innocent Season 2 Moving on From Scott Turow Novels

The second season of Apple TV+, Jake Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's Presumed Innocent won't be based on Scott Turow's novels.

When the word came down back in July that Apple TV+ had given a Season 2 green light for star and executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent, fans were curious which of Turow's novels would be adapted next. If Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting is true, then the answer is… none of them. With Kelley, Abrams, Gyllenhaal, and Turow set to return as producers, reports are that the second season will adapt Jo Murray's upcoming novel, Dissection of a Murder. The novel, set to drop in Spring 2026 from Pam Macmillan, follows Leila Reynolds, who has just been given her first murder case. According to the official overview, "She's way out of her depth, but the defendant only wants her – and to make matters worse, her husband is the prosecutor. Soon, Leila is fighting to keep her own secrets buried, too."

Presumed Innocent: A Look Back at Season 1

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the series saw Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, Presumed Innocent took viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upended the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own was suspected of the crime. Exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich fought to hold his family and marriage together until the ultimate truth was exposed…

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series were Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hailed from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive-produced for Bad Robot. Kelley served as showrunner and executive-produced through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also served as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson also served as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky served as executive producer and directed the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes was an executive producer and directed episodes three through seven.

