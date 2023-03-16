Rabbit Hole Teaser: Sutherland's John Weir Just Wants Us to Trust Him Hitting on March 26th, this teaser for Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole finds Kiefer Sutherland's John Weir letting us know that we can trust him.

In ten days, John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, will find himself framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. On the run and searching for the truth, Weir will begin to question his mind as the lines between reality and conspiracy continue to blur. Now, if that alone isn't enough to get you tuning into John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's upcoming eight-episode spy thriller Rabbit Hole, then we're not sure what would. But Paramount+ isn't as stubborn as we are, so they've been dropping previews & teasers that give us a better sense of what the series has to offer. For this go-around, Sutherland's Weir speaks directly to us as he makes the case for trusting him & his associates with all of our most private information. And then, there are those moments that strongly make the case otherwise…

So for the latest look at what's to come, here's the newest teaser for Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole, hitting screens on March 26th:

New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer, sneak peek & production intel released last month (with Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole set to premiere on March 26th):

Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).