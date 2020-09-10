Ratched Teaser: Please Welcome The Osgoods, A Rather Intense Family

With executive producer/series lead Sarah Paulson and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy's prequel series to Ken Kesey's 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest set to premiere in a little more than a week (on September 18), Netflix has started rolling out teaser intros for the players in play in Ratched. Let's kick things off with a glimpse into the world of the Osgood family: Sharon Stone's Lenore Osgood and Brandon Flynn's Henry Osgood. They're not the kind of people who you would want to keep waiting… or turn your back on… or take food from without an official taste-tester stepping in first. The best word to describe them based on the clip below. Intense… as you're about to see:

Beginning in the mid-'40s, Ratched follows our lead's devolution from a nurse to a full-fledged monster as she makes her way up through the mental health care system. Murphy has mapped out a four-season origin arc for the series (the series has already been renewed for two seasons/18 episodes), where Paulson's nurse would face off against a different adversary each season (with the fourth and final season blending Cuckoo's Nest into the narrative).

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Created by Evan Romansky and inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, the series also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Murphy directs the pilot episode from a script by newcomer writer Romansky. Joining Paulson and Murphy as executive producers are Michael Douglas, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.