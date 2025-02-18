Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, prime video, Reacher

Reacher Star Maria Sten Offers Huge "Neagley" Spinoff Series Update

Reacher star Maria Sten offered a great update on the Neagley spinoff series, including how filming is most likely already underway.

Article Summary Maria Sten confirms that filming is already getting underway for the Reacher spinoff about Frances Neagley.

Sten discusses how the fast-paced production is similar with her Reacher series experience.

Reacher's success led to spinoff talks; the official greenlight only occurred this past October.

The Neagley series will reveal personal and professional aspects of the character.

A little more than four months after the news officially hit and with the third season of Prime Video's hit Alan Ritchson-starring adaption of Lee Child's novels set to premiere this week, Maria Sten has some very good news to share regarding the upcoming Reacher spinoff series focusing on her character, Frances Neagley. Perhaps the most surprising was the filming update, which was set to kick off within 224 hours of Sten's interview with Collider. "We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow," Sten shared. "They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. 'Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I'm doing something. Okay, great. Let's go.' So, it's exciting."

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

In terms of what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

