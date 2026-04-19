Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E17 "Daughters" Preview: A Horrific Crime, A Missing Teen

Colter (Justin Hartley) tracks a girl who went missing from a brutal crime scene in tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker, S03E17: "Daughters."

Article Summary Colter tracks a missing teen after a brutal triple homicide in Tracker Season 3 Episode 17: Daughters.

Episode 18, Alaskan Wild, finds Colter searching for a boy’s missing parents amid dangerous twists.

Jensen Ackles returns for the action-packed Season 3 finale, tackling a sinister research project.

New recurring cast members include Kathleen Robertson as Maxine and Mark Engelhardt as Emile Lang.

As we inch closer to next month's big Jensen Ackles-starring Season 3 finale, there's still a whole lot of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker to go. In S03E17: "Daughters," Colter (Hartley) tracks a girl who went missing from a horrific crime scene. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, make sure to check out our updated Season 3 overall rundown:

Tracker S03E17 "Daughters" & S03E18: "Alaskan Wild"; Season 3 Finale

Tracker Season 3 Episode 17: "Daughters" – Colter is hired to find a teen girl who went missing from a friend's house during a tragic triple homicide. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 18: "Alaskan Wild" – While searching for answers about his father, Colter is pulled into a tense case involving a teenage boy's missing parents, uncovering a dangerous situation far more complicated than it first appears. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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